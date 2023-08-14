Biden Family Has History Of Corruption With Communist China

A wise man once told me that the only reason the American people didn’t burn Wall Street down after 2008 is because they didn’t understand what had happened to them. And that’s how corrupt members of our society thrive, right? They use acronyms and shell companies to make simple concepts seem difficult as they take money out of your back pocket and hope out of your heart. The Biden family is no exception to this.

Since the 1970s, the United States has maintained the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), an emergency stockpile of hundreds of millions of barrels of oil in underground storage facilities. Our oil reserve keeps us independent, and in a world of logic, we would tap into them during natural disasters, military conflicts, and ship-channel closings. The US president has broad discretion to order the sale or loan of SPR oil in response to disruptive world events. And sometimes, this makes a lot of sense. In March 2022, as Russia’s war in Ukraine caused turmoil in global energy markets, Biden authorized an emergency release of thirty million barrels. Later that month, he approved the emergency release of up to one million barrels per day for six months or a total of about 180 million barrels—the largest release in the reserve’s history.

If the Ukraine war was what politicians and media figureheads said it was, then this move would be reasonable. If what the deep state sold to us about the Ukraine war was the truth, you’d have to be a monster not to sacrifice paying more money at the gas pump in support for Ukrainians sacrificing their lives. But, at this point, anybody with half a brain can see that our involvement in Ukraine is built off of bold faced lies. Whether it’s the fact that the Biden administration sent Boris Johnson to convince Zelensky to pull out of peace talks that would have ended the war within a month, to Blackrock’s contracts to rebuild Ukraine once it’s completely destroyed, or the fact the US military-industrial complex is making a fortune in spite of the fact less than half of the weapons we send to Ukraine actually make the front lines, it’s all a lie. If you’ve ever had an ex that made you question whether or not you deserved love because of how badly they would lie to you, then you know that the best lies have some truth in them. Yes, Vladimir Putin is a war criminal. No, this war isn’t as simple as a Marvel movie with one bad guy. Many past and current members of the United States government are just as corrupt as Putin, like our good friend George W. Bush.

This brings us back to Biden, his son, and China.

Sinopec is a Chinese oil and gas enterprise based in Beijing. Because doing business with the Chinese gets complicated at times, Sinopec has an arm to do global business, with offices in the USA, UK, Singapore, India, and China HK- Unipec. From September 2021 to July, the Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded three crude oil contracts with a combined value of roughly $464 million to Unipec America, which accounts for six million barrels of oil. Last summer into this past fall, you probably remember struggling to make ends meet because driving to your job, or your parent’s house, or wherever life took you was drastically more expensive than usual- it would have been nice to have those barrels. Guess which private equity firm had a huge investment in Unipec?

Hunter Biden’s.

The firm was called BHR and it was founded by some Chinese finance guys, a US firm, and Biden’s firm, Rosemont Seneca. Hunter Biden co-founded BHR Partners in 2013 within weeks of joining then-Vice President Joe Biden aboard Air Force Two on an official trip to Beijing, and he served on its board through April 2020. His firm, Skaneateles LLC, also held a ten percent stake in BHR, which his lawyer said has been divested as of November 2021. A quick Google search would tell you Skaneateles, which is named after the town Hunter’s Mom was from, was dissolved in September 2021.

That’s a lie.

According to China’s records, Skaneateles still had ten percent of BHR last Summer. Except this time, instead of Hunter Biden directly being involved (because it would be bad optics for the Biden administration), a man named Kevin Morris now runs Skaneateles on paper. Kevin Morris coincidentally is also Hunter Biden’s lawyer.

Like I said earlier, corrupt people like the Bidens want this to be as confusing as possible, but behind all of the names of companies that sound like the contents of a “forgot your password?” answer, it’s clear that Hunter Biden is all over BHR partners and its investment in a company getting huge oil contracts from Joe Biden’s administration. Biden’s energy department set up a little trust fund for Hunter, and we paid for it.

While this level of corruption is insane, the American people are used to it. What the American people might not be used to is how much money Hunter Biden made from slave labor. Last year, a man named Siddharth Kara appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience, where he spent almost two hours documenting his time researching the disgusting human rights violations that take place in cobalt mines throughout the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Shortly after, The Daily Mail posted a series of pictures that illustrated thousands of men and women, many of them child slaves, digging for cobalt- the chemical element that powers lithium batteries that go into our electric cars, iPhones, ect., for cents on the hour. Ninety percent of the world’s cobalt is mined in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and most of those mines practice what any human right’s group would call slave labor.

In 2016, a Chinese mining outfit China Molybdenum announced it was paying $2.65 billion to buy Tenke Fungurume, a cobalt and copper mine, from the American company Freeport-McMoRan. Molybdenum said that it would only go through with buying this mine on the condition that a minority stakeholder, a Canadian company known as Lundin Mining, was also bought out alongside Freeport-McMoRan. It’s unclear why Molybdenum couldn’t buy out Lundin Mining themselves, but they needed somebody to step in. That’s where BHR, the Hunter Biden-founded investment group from earlier, stepped in. BHR paid the Canadian company $1.14 billion to buy out their stake in the mine. Funny enough, all of the money BHR used to buy the stake was directly from Chinese state-backed companies. China Molybdenum lined up about $700 million of that total as loans from Chinese state-backed banks, including China Construction Bank. According to the Hong Kong filings, BHR raised the remaining amount from obscure entities with names like Design Time Limited, an offshore company controlled by China Construction’s investment bank.

Before the deal was done, BHR also signed an agreement that stated China Molybdenum could buy BHR’s shares of the mine, which they did two years later.

Just to recap, Hunter Biden and his firm made a fortune by selling shares of a mine where slave labor takes place, while his Dad champions himself as a guy who fights racism. Liberal college kids can take down a million statues of Confederate generals with graves overgrown by moss, but they might want to look into racism with real consequences- like their President’s son giving the Chinese government access to African slave labor.