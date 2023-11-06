The Organized & Unyielding Effort to Keep Trump Off the 2024 Ballot: An In-depth Analysis of the Colorado Trial

This post was written by political legend Roger Stone, and was originally posted to his Substack.

A small group of moderate Republicans and dark money funded Democrat-controlled anti-Trump organizations are continuing to do everything they can within the framework of the organized campaign to prevent President Trump from winning the 2024 election. A recent trial in Colorado stems from the group’s attempts to try to tie President Trump to the January 6th protests and declare him to be a de facto insurrectionist who attempted to overthrow the government and therefore ineligible to run according to the 14th Amendment. This is despite the fact that Trump has never been charged or convicted of such crimes.

The Never Trumpers clear goal is to keep the former President off the ballot for the 2024 presidential election in Colorado, and is a glaring example of the long-running nationally organized effort to prevent him from reclaiming the presidency and clearing the stench of what is the corrupted government in Washington, DC.

This is a bench trial with no jury — leaving the decision solely to the Judge herself. She is expected to issue a ruling by the end of November. This case is unlikely to end at the trial level and may make its way up to the Supreme Court.

The trial began with overly dramatic testimonies about the so-called “U.S. Capitol insurrection,” Completely ignoring Trump’s call for peace and respect for law enforcement. The plaintiffs, a mix of establishment RINO Colorado Republicans and unaffiliated voters supported by the liberal watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), are attempting to tie Trump to the events of January 6, 2021. Their argument hinges on a provision of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which bars individuals who engaged in insurrection or rebellion from holding office.

One dramatic moment in the trial was the testimony of Officer Daniel Hodges of the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department. Hodges recounted the harrowing events of January 6, describing it as “horrific,” along with likening it to a “terrorist attack” and an assault on democracy. Body camera footage played during the trial showed protestors swarming Hodges and his colleagues, with Hodges recalling how one protestor even tried to gouge out his eye. Dramatic, sad, and yet completely irrelevant.

Trump’s legal team has been consistent and steadfast in their defense. They rightfully emphasized that Trump called for peace on January 6th and did not incite or participate in the violence at the Capitol, in fact, on that very day, Trump called for peace and respect for law enforcement. His legal team has rightly pointed out that he did not incite the event, did not travel to the Capitol, and did not lead supporters past police barricades or participate in any violence or call for violence.

They also pointed out that without a legal conviction for insurrection, the lawsuit’s charge remains ambiguous. Scott Gessler, a former Colorado Secretary of State, who is part of Trump’s legal team, drew parallels with Eugene V. Debs. Debs was a socialist politician from a century ago who was allowed to run for president despite serving time in prison for sedition. Gessler aptly noted that when there are many different definitions of insurrection, it essentially means there are none. Words have specific meanings for a reason. The standards and words cannot be molded to fit the narrative of January 6th, and are not reflective of reality. It’s crucial to remember that Trump has not been convicted or even charged with any crimes related to the events of January 6th. Not even the Department of Justice and Special Counsel Jack Smith have charged insurrection or anything alike due to the lack of supporting evidence and plethora of evidence to the contrary.

Furthermore, before the trial even began, Trump’s attorneys challenged the impartiality of Judge Sarah B. Wallace due to a record of a donation she made to a pro-Democrat group. Although the judge denied the recusal request, it raises questions about the fairness and impartiality of the trial.

This trial is not an isolated incident. It’s part of a coordinated effort by Democrats and those behind the Democratic Party to prevent Trump from becoming the next president. They fear his commitment to draining the swamp and clearing out the deep state that has plagued the federal government for years. The coordinated efforts by the Department of Justice, the Fulton County, Georgia prosecutor, the New York City prosecutor, as well as the civil actions brought by the Attorney General for the State of New York against the Trump Organization are clearly all linked together in timing to inflict as much damage as possible upon the former president and prevent him from conducting his campaign, as is his right under the First Amendment, for the presidency of the United States in 2024.

This and other organized attack on our former president are paid for by George Soros’ web of charities along with Citizens for Ethics (CREW) which is a 501(c)3 Charity involved in political witch hunts. This group even boasted about it on X, formerly known as Twitter:

As famed investigative journalist Laura Loomer wrote,

“This is blatant ELECTION INTERFERENCE and sadly the deck is stacked against President Trump in Colorado. People need to wake up! How come @GOPoversight isn’t investigating CREW for their blatant IRS violations as a 501c3? It’s illegal for 501c3s to act as political operations and vehicles for political dark money.“

One of CREW’s board members is the notorious Evan McMullin, who served as a CIA operations officer from 2001 to 2010. McMullin ran as a little known Independent candidate in the 2016 Presidential election and received support from members of the “Never Trump” movement. He emerged after the 2016 election as a vocal critic of the Trump Administration and endorsed Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. A true RINO.

In response to an additional attempt at election interference in the form of a Minnesota lawsuit to keep Trump off the ballot, which just today reached the Supreme Court, President Trump, in a Press Release titled: “Radical Democrat Dark Money Groups Are Fueling Ballot Access Challenges Against President Trump,” stated:

“The cheat is on as the Democrats’ STEAL Curtain continues to rise across the country in yet another frivolous lawsuit seeking to deprive the American public of a free and democratic election. In Minnesota, the case is being funded by the grossly misnamed radical leftist Democrat group “Free Speech For People,” which, like the Colorado case sponsor C.R.E.W., is fueled by contributions from George Soros’s Tides Foundation…” The unconstitutional – and blatantly partisan – claim in Minnesota should be tossed from court much like a similar case was dismissed last week in New Hampshire.”

Several justices on the Minnesota Supreme Court have expressed concerns about the various threshold issues. Justice Barry Anderson told Trump’s attorney, “I think your argument about the political question doctrine is — I think that’s a very serious problem for the other side on this case.”

Chief Justice Natalie Hudson stated, “this is a national matter for Congress to decide” and that — even if her court did have authority — she would still hesitate. “Should we do it? Even if we could do it and we can do it?” Hudson lamented.

The ongoing trial in Colorado and Minnesota is more than just a legal challenge; it’s a battle for the soul of American democracy. It’s essential to look beyond the biased narratives and understand the facts. Trump has not been convicted or charged with any crimes related to January 6th, and his call for peace on that day stands as a testament to his commitment to law and order. The efforts to keep him off the 2024 ballot are nothing more than a desperate attempt by the Democrats and those who benefit from the corrupt government in Washington to maintain their grip on power.

The Democrats’ strategy is clear: use legal challenges and the media to paint Trump in a negative light and prevent him from running in 2024. They are trying to steal the race before it even begins. Even crooked Joe Biden said in a press conference that they would do everything to make sure that Trump could not be elected again. Thankfully, the American people are not easily fooled. They remember Trump’s accomplishments during his tenure and his dedication to the country. While the persecution of Trump continues, his lead against his rivals in the Republican Party and against anybody in the Democratic Party grows exponentially.