The View Launches Attacks On Jason Aldean For ‘Try That In A Small Town’ (Video)

Country singer Jason Aldean has gotten into some trouble with the cat ladies of The View for his song “Try That in a Small Town.” Aldean’s song, released last May, states the simple truth that you don’t mess around with people who won’t tolerate your immature crap.

Videos by Rare

The View co-host Joy Behar repeated the mantra of her authoritarian masters by stating that everybody belongs in the same box. “There’s no reason to separate big city people from small town people. That to me is the divisive part of this song,” Behar said, to the approval of her co-hosts.

Yep, Behar believes that if city folk are okay with the government passively encouraging rioters to burn their homes and businesses to the ground, then by golly those small town folk should be good with that, too! In fact, those small townies are downright destroying the unifying fabric of this nation by not letting their homes get torched!

Oh, but Behar couldn’t stop being the parrot to her government pirate. “It’s a deplorable song and it’s annoying,” she cawed before repeating some of Aldean’s lyrics. “‘Got a gun that my granddad gave me, They say one day they’re gonna round up, Well, that s— might fly in the city, good luck.’ Well, that is very divisive and provocative.”

“Try That in a Small Town” didn’t get much attention when it was released in May because – let’s be honest –as a song, it sucks. Great country songs have something catchy about it, and it’s usually the lyrics or the beat. But Aldean’s lyrics and melody and tempo are largely derivative. You could get an AI bot to create a song like “Small Town” in a minute.

Aldean’s song shouldn’t be famous for a song, but it needs to be famous for an anthem.

Really?!?!? These people CAN NOT be that clueless!!!



The View says that Jason Aldean’s hometown (Macon GA) is “one of the most racist places in the country.”



Macon is 54% black and 39% white. 🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/OCzf4ILGoy — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) July 21, 2023