“They Have Spare Rooms!”: NYC Mayor Adams Wants To House Illegal Immigrants In “Private Residences” (Video)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams appeared before the media yesterday to claim that it is his vision to see illegal aliens housed in the “private residences” of New Yorkers.

Videos by Rare

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

“They have spare rooms!” Adams proclaimed. This may be the most insane statement that I have personally seen from a Democrat in some time. Take a look at the clip below..

NYC Mayor Eric Adams wants to house illegal immigrants in “faith based locales” and “private residence[s].” pic.twitter.com/AL2Tay0y6t — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 5, 2023

Newsweek reports on this statement…

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Monday floated a plan to allow residents to house migrants in spare rooms as they are bused into the city from states like Texas. New York City, the only major U.S. city with a “right to shelter” law, has been struggling in recent months to find housing for the influx of asylum-seeking migrants it has received. The issue has been exacerbated by Republican-led states like Texas, which have transported many migrants coming over the border from Mexico north to New York and other Democrat-led areas. There has also been an expectation among officials that the end of Title 42 would lead to a greater surge of migrants, though the actual numbers have not borne out this worry. On Monday, Adams, the Democrat mayor of New York City since 2022, announced a two-year partnership with the New York Disaster Interfaith Services (NYDIS) group which will see 50 houses of worship across the city’s five boroughs, including churches and mosques, open their doors to house asylum-seekers. It is currently estimated that the plan will house around 1,000 migrants, with the possibility of expansion down the line. https://www.newsweek.com/migrants-housed-new-york-city-residents-spare-rooms-1804623

The idea that government would be interested in sticking unvetted illegal immigrants into the homes of their citizens is evidence of how far the Democrat Party has fallen from reality.

This is a sickness that will devour every aspect of American life unless we put a stop to it.