Republican Tim Scott Announces 2024 Campaign For President In North Charleston, South Carolina (Full Speech)

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott held a kickoff rally in Charleston, South Carolina today in order to announce that he is officially running for President of the United States of America in 2024.

Senator John Thune introduced Scott, leading the rally in prayer before Scott eventually spoke to the enthusiastic crowd. Scott hammered on his race, claiming that he is the candidate that the radical left fears the most.

Scott also claimed that he is a shining example of why America is the land of opportunity, and not the land of oppression. He told a story about his grandfather picking cotton as a young man, then living to see hiss grandson elected to the U.S. Congress.

Anti-Trump Billionaire Paul Singer paid Scott a whopping $266,000 in 2021 just before his re-election campaign for Senate in 2022. It should be noted that Singer is also a donor to first speaker Senator John Thune.

See the full Tim Scott 2024 Presidential campaign announcement below…

While Scott’s donors appear to maintain an anti-Trump stance, Tim Scott did not mention former President Donald Trump one time during his near 40 minute speech.

CBS News reports on this announcement…

Thune said his Senate colleague was “the real deal” among the 2024 field. “He came in with boundless hope,” Thune said before leading the crowd in prayer. “I think our country needs to be inspired again,” he said. Senior Scott campaign advisers tell CBS News that Scott will hope to carve out a space in a presidential cycle that could be one of the most vicious in years. Scott filed his statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on Friday. He launched an exploratory committee in April and plans to soon hit the campaign trail in Iowa and New Hampshire. According to an adviser, his campaign has bought $5.5 million in television ads that will air statewide in the early-voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire. The ads will run through the first GOP presidential debate, in a buy that includes broadcast TV, cable, satellite and radio. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/tim-scott-presidential-announcement-2024-republican-nomination-south-carolina/