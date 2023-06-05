Tim Scott Confronts ‘The View’ Hosts After Their Racially Charged Remarks (Video)

South Carolina Senator and 2024 Republican candidate for President Tim Scott appeared on ‘the View’ this morning to confront the hosts over their racially charged remarks regarding his career.

Videos by Rare

Scott made it clear that it is wrong for hosts Sonny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg to claim that he and themselves are ‘exceptions’ to the rule of ‘racism’ in America. Scott confronted them immediately, and can be quoted as saying…

I’m on the show because of the comments made frankly on this show…the only way for a young African American kid to be successful in this country is to be the exception…? That is a dangerous, offensive, disgusting message

Senator Tim Scott

See a clip of that confrontation below…

The vicious left-wing hosts repeatedly stopped Scott from providing detailed answers, cutting him off routinely. See an instance of that below…

Fox News reports on Scott’s appearance…

Sen. Tim Scott joined the hosts of “The View” on Monday and criticized them over previous comments made on the program about him being the “exception” to systemic racism in the U.S., saying it was an “offensive, disgusting message” to send to young people. 

Co-host Sunny Hostin asked Scott if he believed in the concept of systemic racism and pressed him on being the “exception” in overcoming such a system.  

“I’m on the show because of the comments made frankly on this show that the only way for a young African American kid to be successful in this country is to be the exception and not the rule. That’s a dangerous, offensive, disgusting message to send to our young people today, that the only way to succeed is by being the exception,” Scott said. 

https://www.foxnews.com/media/tim-scott-clashes-with-the-view-hosts-after-calling-out-disgusting-message-about-race

What do you think?

