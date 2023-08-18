Top Biden Lawyer Resigns Amid House Oversight Committee Investigation

White House counsel Stuart Delery has announced that he will be stepping away from his position with the Biden White House next month. His resignation comes as the House Oversight Committee continues to expose Biden and his associates for taking foreign bribes from China, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan.

The Biden White House released the following statement on Delery’s resignation…

Stuart Delery has been a trusted adviser and a constant source of innovative legal thinking since Day One of my Administration. From his work during those early days on COVID-19 and efforts to get life-saving vaccines to the American public to the implementation of major legislative accomplishments such as the American Rescue Plan, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the Inflation Reduction Act, he has been an integral part of my team and will be missed throughout the Administration. I extend my thanks to Stuart and his family for his service. Biden statment on Delery resignation

The House Oversight Committee has recently discovered that then-Vice President Joe Biden used a pseudonym in order to communicate with Hunter Biden about his business dealings. See that announcement below…

🚨 BREAKING 🚨@RepJamesComer is requesting all unredacted documents and communications from @USNatArchives in which:



▪️Then-VP Joe Biden used a pseudonym



▪️Hunter Biden, Eric Schwerin, or Devon Archer is copied



▪️And all drafts of then-Vice President Biden’s speech delivered… pic.twitter.com/GUPWvPFTuq — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 17, 2023

Pressure on the Biden White House, and the possible implication of those around him, could provoke more White House officials to ‘jump ship’ ahead of the 2024 Election. Will House Republicans impeach Biden before 2024?