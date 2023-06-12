Troy Smith Destroys Woke Tony Awards, Talks Leftist War On Masculinity (Video)

In my second show today I discuss the woke 2023 Tony Awards. I covered that ceremony in a post this morning that can be seen embedded below…

During the show today I addressed the nature of the American Left’s war on masculinity. I discuss why the ideologies pushed by the Democrat Party are anti-male.

The 2023 Tony Awards took place yesterday, marking the 76th annual ceremony. If you missed it, thank your Lord that you were spared. The Tony Awards celebrate Broadway musicals. At a time when America needs to “grow up” moreso than any time in recent history, the Tony Awards celebrate the most infantile, brainless aspects of American culture. Whether it be on Tik Tok for views, or in television shows and commercials, Americans seem to be obsessed with singing and dancing. A Nation once built on integrity, honesty, and innovation now does nothing but prance around in song. While Nations like China are training their children in advanced mathematics and sciences, Americans are encouraging their youth to sing and dance. There is something so disingenuously pathetic about a person dancing and smiling in your face on the television screen. Something so smug and ridiculous. Everybody is trying to be a “star” in their small moment. When Jimi Hendrix rose to prominence in music, it wasn’t because he was focused on “being a star”. It was because he mastered the craft of the guitar with thousands and thousands of hours of practice. When Billy Joel wrote such hits as “Piano Man” and “Scenes From An Italian Restaurant”, it was a result of thousands of hours of practice and hundreds of terrible songs that he had most likely crumpled up and threw in the trash can. Joel mastered the art of songwriting, propelling his career to heights previously unimaginable. Legendary contributors to American culture achieved their success and influence because of a mastery of their craft. Today, as evident by the Tony Awards, no such mastery exists. https://rare.us/rare-media/entertainment-and-culture/the-awful-2023-tony-awards-everything-wrong-with-america/