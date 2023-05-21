Troy Smith Discusses IRS Whistleblower and Team Being Dismissed From Hunter Biden Investigation (Video)

I was honored to recently join Stella Escobedo on One America News to discuss the IRS whistleblower and his team reportedly being removed from the Hunter Biden investigation.

IRS whistleblower in Hunter Biden probe alleges entire team investigating has been removed. Journalist Troy Smith weighs in. @OANN @launchliberty76 https://t.co/crSR4xcfTY pic.twitter.com/4DxKkHWUQu — Stella Escobedo (@StellaEscoTV) May 18, 2023

The hypocrisy of the IRS to encourage people to blow the whistle on their own friends, family, and coworkers, yet to not deliver on an investigation into the President’s son is disgusting. There is no excuse for this blatant abuse of power.

Hunter Biden has been under investigation by a federal grand jury in Delaware since at least 2018. At the end of April, a letter was sent to several House and Senate committees by a self-proclaimed IRS whistleblower that claims to have evidence that Joe Biden and his Administration stifled this investigation. That letter states that this whistleblower believes Hunter Biden is receiving preferential treatment because of his connections to Joe Biden. The whistleblower reportedly wants to disclose “examples of preferential treatment and politics improperly infecting decisions and protocols that would normally be followed by career law enforcement professionals in similar circumstances if the subject were not politically connected”. This week, CBS News broke the story that the anonymous whistleblower and “his entire team” have been dismissed from their investigation into Hunter Biden’s taxes by the Biden Department of Justice. The Department of Justice has refused to comment on the matter. That report from CBS News reads… https://rare.us/rare-politics/entire-irs-team-investigating-hunter-biden-dismissed-by-department-of-justice/

