After a day of differing reports on the legitimacy of the indictments, the Georgia grand jury has officially announced the fourth indictment against former President Donald Trump.

As reported by the New York Post, the prosecutor, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, told reporters two years ago that she intended to put all 19 behind bars. These 19 include, former President Donald Trump, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Michael Roman who served as the Trump 2020 Election Day director of operations. Along with these folks are Trump’s lawyers, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, and Kenneth Chesebro, to name a few of the people being indicted in Georgia.

Trump And 18 Others Indicted By Georgia Grand Jury

Former US President Donald Trump has been handed his fourth indictment — this one for election interference in the state of Georgia | @KatherineFirkin pic.twitter.com/ozQC9Z8iSS — 10 News First (@10NewsFirst) August 15, 2023

The alleged reasoning behind the indictments revolves around a Georgia state law similar to the federal “RICO” law. RICO meaning: Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. With the Georgia specific indictment it reads: “[The] Defendants … [30] unindicted co-conspirators … and others known and unknown to the Grand Jury, constituted a criminal organization whose members and associates engaged in … false statements and writings, impersonating a public officer, forgery, filing false documents, influencing witnesses, computer theft, computer trespass, computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to defraud the state, acts involving theft, and perjury.”

Donald Trump’s lawyers, clearly displeased with the charges, have called the indictment: “an affront to American Democracy.” They furthermore pointed out that this case is just as corrupt as the others brought against Trump since the “one-sided grand jury presentation relied on witnesses who harbor their own personal and political interests — some of whom ran campaigns touting their efforts against the accused and/or profited from book deals and employment opportunities as a result.”

Donald Trump added onto their sentiments: “And what about those Indictment Documents put out today, long before the Grand Jury even voted, and then quickly withdrawn?” In response to a mixup the Georgia DA had on Monday. “Sounds Rigged to me! Why didn’t they Indict 2.5 years ago? Because they wanted to do it right in the middle of my political campaign. Witch Hunt!”