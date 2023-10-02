Trump Arrives At New York City Courthouse For Fraud Case (Video)

In the latest attempt to kneecap the leading candidate for President in the upcoming 2024 Election, New York Attorney General Letitia James has launched a $250 Million fraud case against former President Donald Trump.

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, in an appearance with Jen Psaki on MSNBC yesterday, claimed that there would only be a “20% chance” that Trump would appear in court today. Once again, Michael Cohen has been caught in a lie.

Today, Trump traveled to New York where he will appear in court. Speaking to the media at the courthouse, Trump told reporters, “

This is the continuation of the single greatest witch-hunt of all time, we have a rogue judge who rules properties are worth a tiny fraction, 1/100, a tiny fraction of what they actually are. We have a racist Attorney General who is a horror show. It’s all ran by DOJ which is corrupt in Washington. Everything goes through them, they are all corrupt people. Frankly, our country is corrupt.”

See a clip of that statement below…

As attacks against Trump continue to ramp-up with the Republican primaries approaching, support for the former President continues to increase. Remember, Letitia James quite literally won her election for New York Attorney General because she campaigned on ‘getting Trump’.

