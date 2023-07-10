Trump Asks If Biden Was On Cocaine When He Ordered The FBI Raid On Mar-A-Lago

Former President Donald Trump is asking if President Joe Biden was on cocaine when he approved the FBI raid on Mar-A-Lago late last year.

In a statement made on his Truth Social account, Trump stated, “Was Crooked Joe Biden on Cocaine when he instructed the FBI/DOJ to illegally invade my home, Mar-a-Lago, in complete and total violation of my 4th Amendment Rights? Was he on Cocaine, or various other substances, when he, for the first time in U.S. history, had his political opponent, who is leading him in the Polls by a lot, indicted and arrested (twice, if you include the DOJ run Manhattan D.A.’s Office)? WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE!!!”

See that Truth below…

Trump made another post related to the cocaine scandal this morning, claiming that the White House security tapes have ‘probably been destroyed’. Trump stated in another Truth post, “The public is demanding to know the White House “Cocaine Story.” Just like I QUICKLY PROVIDED SECURITY TAPES FROM MAR-a-LAGO on the BOXES HOAX, the White House has Security Cameras (far more than Mar-a-Lago!) all over the place, especially the location in question. THEY 100% KNOW WHO IT IS. If they don’t release information, it means they destroyed the tapes & the Cocaine was for use by Hunter, & probably Crooked Joe, in order to give this total disaster of a President a little life and energy!”

See that Truth post below…

The former President highlights a very important issue to the American people. Why is the discovery on cocaine on White House grounds being obfuscated?

Why do we know so little about something that happened in one of the most closely surveilled properties in America?