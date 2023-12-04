Trump Calls Actor Robert De Niro A ‘Mental Midget’

After spewing his vitriolic hatred of the former President Donald Trump last night at the Oscars, actor Robert De Niro was eviscerated by Trump on the former President’s Truth Social feed. We posted about the initial De Niro-related post in an article last night.

Videos by Rare

During his remarks, De Niro said that Trump, “lied to us more than 30,000 times during his four years in office.” The actor then claimed that Trump, “attacks the weak, destroys the gifts of nature, and shows disrespect,” adding, “he’s keeping up the pace in his current campaign of retribution, but with all his lies, he can’t hide his soul.” In his response to the rabid speech, Trump called De Niro a ‘total loser,’ saying that the actor has become ‘unwatchable’.

The initial post from the former President reads, “Robert De Niro, whose acting talents have greatly diminished, with his reputation now shot, must even use a teleprompter for his foul and disgusting language, so disrespectful to our Country. He has become unwatchable both in movies, and with the FOOLS that destroyed the Academy Awards, bringing them from one of the top shows in the Country to a Low Rated afterthought. De Niro should focus on his life, which is a mess, rather than the lives of others. He has become a total loser, as the World watches, waits, and laughs!”

This morning, Trump renewed his response to De Niro’s comments, saying, “Robert De Niro is a “mental midget” whose mind is shot, and whose life is a total train wreck. Very much like Crooked Joe Biden, he can’t put two sentences together. The good news is that this crude and very stupid “animal” has lost all credibility!”

Trump surely has no plans of backing down to somebody like Robert De Niro, and perhaps, that is just another reason why the American people love him.