Trump Calls D.C. Judge Tanya Chutkan A ‘True Trump Hater’, Says She Has ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’

Former President Donald Trump released a scathing statement against D.C. federal Judge Tonya Chutkan this morning on his Truth Social feed. This comes after Chutkan reinstated the gag order in Trump’s trial just last night, showing that Trump is defiantly disobeying the questionable order to silence his comments on the case.

The leading candidate for President in the 2024 Election can be quoted as saying, “The Obama appointed Federal Judge in D.C, a TRUE TRUMP HATER, is incapable of giving me a fair trial. Her Hatred of President DONALD J. TRUMP is so great that she has been diagnosed with a major, and incurable, case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME!!!”

Trump followed up this statement by saying, “These highly political (All started by Crooked Joe Biden!) Lawsuits and Indictments shouldn’t be allowed to start until AFTER THE ELECTION IS OVER! Our Founding Fathers are looking down at Biden with scorn!”

Former President Trump also posted about Chutkan in the early morning hours, saying that Judge Chutkan should have recused herself from the case. At 12:38AM this morning, Trump posted to his Truth feed, “I have just learned that the very Biased, Trump Hating Judge in D.C., who should have RECUSED herself due to her blatant and open loathing of your favorite President, ME, has reimposed a GAG ORDER which will put me at a disadvantage against my prosecutorial and political opponents. This order, according to many legal scholars, is unthinkable! It illegally and unconstitutionally takes away my First Amendment Right of Free Speech, in the middle of my campaign for President, where I am leading against BOTH Parties in the Polls. Few can believe this is happening, but I will appeal. How can they tell the leading candidate that he, and only he, is seriously restricted from campaigning in a free and open manner? It will not stand!”