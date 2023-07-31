Trump Calls For Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell To Step Down (Video)

Last week, Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell became unable to speak during a press conference in the U.S. Capitol. During that interview with the press, McConnell stopped mid-sentence. He stared at the press for nearly 30 seconds before fellow-Republican Senators ushered him away from the podium.

See a clip of that shocking and scary moment below…

NOW – Mitch McConnell froze and appeared unwell at presser.pic.twitter.com/OHvOaX77L9 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 26, 2023

While McConnell returned to the press conference some 20 minutes later, claiming he was fine, the moment opened up discussion on whether or not McConnell is still fit to serve.

Former President Donald Trump commented on this matter recently in an interview, urging McConnell to step down from his Senate position. McConnell’s term is not set to expire until 2026.

“Well I thought it was sad, at the same time, I think it’s a shame that he went so far out to give Green New Deal money to Biden and the Democrats, you know, he got 10 people to vote because they needed 10 people, and he got 10 people to vote on numerous occasions for trillions of dollars, and I think that’s a shame. That was too bad, that was actually a sad thing to see, had a bad fall I guess, and probably an after-effect of that, but it was also sad that he gave trillions and trillions and trillions of dollars to the Democrats to waste on the Green New Deal, and destroying our oceans, and destroying our great vistas and plains with windmills that are very expensive energy, so that’s a very sad thing also.” Trump said.

Trump then adds, “We have to have that [a new leader]…No, we have to have that. We have some people in the Senate that are fantastic and would be great at that position. But it’s just amazing he [McConnell] would do that — but at the same time, I hope he’s well”

See a clip of that moment from Trump’s interview with Breitbart below…

Exclusive – Donald Trump: Mitch McConnell Health Problems ‘Sad,’ He Should Step Down pic.twitter.com/Ibw1JZuPJd — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 30, 2023