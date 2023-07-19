Trump Destroys Biden, Calls Out Fox News Host Sean Hannity During Interview (Video)

Former President Donald Trump appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program last night after news broke during the day that Trump will be indicted once again by the Biden DOJ, this time for the events of January 6th.

Videos by Rare

Trump was welcomed by an electric crowd upon his entrance to the stage. See a clip of that entrance below…

What an entrance by President Donald J. Trump at the Fox News Town Hall with Hannity tonight. Trump 2024! pic.twitter.com/KDw8uBZnA7 — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) July 19, 2023

Trump then discussed Joe Biden, pointing out that Sean Hannity does not address Biden’s cognitive decline appropriately. Biden’s cognitive decline is a point that we have been hammering at Rare for months now.

“Joe Biden is a compromised President,” Trump said. “Until I got indicted, I had such respect for the Office of the President,” Trump added.

Then, on the issue of Biden’s cognitive decline, Trump said, “Honestly Sean, it’s a serious problem because we’re in the nuclear age and we have a man in charge of our Country who doesn’t have a clue.”

See a clip of that confrontation below…

Trump: “Joe Biden is a compromised president.”



He then chides Hannity for consistently making light of Biden’s cognitive issues. “I said honestly, Sean, it’s a serious problem because we’re in the nuclear age and we have a man in charge of our Country who doesn’t have a clue.” pic.twitter.com/22ZMT9RPxr — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) July 19, 2023

On the news of his latest indictment, Trump seems more poised than ever before. His poll numbers continue to rise, and his popularity with his supporters continues to grow stronger.\