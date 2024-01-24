Trump Eviscerates Nikki Haley, President Joe Biden In New Hampshire Victory Speech (Video)

Former President Donald Trump eviscerated his opponent Nikki Haley last night in his victory speech after defeating Haley soundly in the New Hampshire Republican Primary. Despite a reported 75% of Haley’s voters being registered independent, or Democrat, Haley still finished at least 11 points behind Trump.

Videos by Rare

Trump was joined on stage last night by South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, former Republican Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, and former ICE Director Tom Homan. During his speech, the former President made fun of Nikki Haley for giving yet another victory speech after being defeated soundly.

Why does Nikki Haley continue to give victory speeches when she loses? See Trump’s full victory speech from New Hampshire last night.

There were no teleprompters last night, and it showed. The former President is always a better speaker when he is not reading from a teleprompter. He reveals more of his personality, and a charm that simply cannot be replicated by a writer.

No matter how good a speech reads from a teleprompter, Trump’s own words and thoughts can’t be beaten. He is among the best at reading a room, and appealing to his supporters.

We only wish he would lose the teleprompter for good!