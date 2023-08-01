Trump Goes Off On “Deranged Thug” Jack Smith Following New Indictment

In their latest charges against former President Donald Trump, the Department of Justice has alleged that Trump ordered a security tape from Mar-A-Lago to be deleted. Trump is now responding, saying that the allegations made by the Department of Justice are completely false.

Trump made a Truth Social post about the matter on July 30th that reads as following, “The Crooked Election Interference “Thugs” from the DOJ, headed by the worst Thug of them all, Deranged Jack Smith, are now admitting that the Mar-a-Lago Security Tapes were NOT DELETED. That’s not what they were illegally leaking to the press. These guys should be prosecuted for MISCONDUCT. Also, whatever happened to Crooked Joe’s Documents? Where are the ones he sent and stored in Chinatown? Is Deranged Jack going to Indict him for this and, at the same time, receiving BRIBES FROM CHINA?”

Trump added another post on the 30th, saying, “MAR-A-LAGO SECURITY TAPES WERE NOT DELETED. THEY WERE VOLUNTARILY HANDED OVER TO THE THUGS, HEADED UP BY DERANGED JACK SMITH. WE DID NOT EVEN GO TO COURT TO STOP THEM FROM GETTING THESE TAPES. I NEVER TOLD ANYBODY TO DELETE THEM. PROSECUTORIAL FICTION & MISCONDUCT! ELECTION INTERFERENCE!”

On the same day, Trump drew the comparison between the false accusations made towards his Administration over ‘Russian collusion’, saying, “Same as the Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX. They knowingly accuse you of a fake crime, a crime that they actually make up, you fight these false charges hard, and they try and get you on “obstruction.” We are dealing with sick and evil people!”

This comes as Trump is reportedly expecting another indictment from the Department of Justice over the events of January 6th, 2021 at 5 PM EST today.

Trump also made a post about the ‘tape deletion’ accusation today, saying, “THE SECURITY TAPES BEING DELETED WAS A MADE UP LIE BY DERANGED JACK SMITH! ELECTION INTERFERENCE.”

It seems that the Biden Administration is doing everything within their power to end Trump’s chances of becoming President once again in 2024. Will they succeed in their attempt to subvert our Republic?