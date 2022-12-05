Former President Donald Trump has called for the termination of the Constitution to overturn the 2020 election and reinstate himself as president. This is a continuation of his denial of the election while pushing off several conspiracy theories.

“Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He went on to accuse “Big Tech” I’m working with Democrats. “Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”

Trump’s comments came after the release of internal Twitter emails which showed the deliberation in 2020 over a story in the New York Post about material found on Hunter Biden’s personal laptop. Andrew Bates, White House spokesman, stated that Trump’s remarks were “anathema to the soul of our nation, and should be universally condemned.”

“You cannot only love America when you win,” Bates said through a statement. “The American Constitution is a sacrosanct document that for over 200 years has guaranteed that freedom and the rule of law prevail in our great country. The Constitution brings the American people together – regardless of party – and elected leaders swear to uphold it. It’s the ultimate monument to all of the Americans who have given their lives to defeat self-serving despots that abused their power and trampled on fundamental rights.”

Trump is Calling for ‘Termination’ of the U.S. Constitution

Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who is an outspoken Trump critic, decided to denounce Trump’s statement over the weekend. Cheney, who currently serves as Vice-Chair of the House and led the committee, investigated the US capitalist hack on January 6, 2021. She tweeted that Trump’s statement was “his view on ⅙ and remains his view today.”

She continued, “no honest person cannot deny that Trump is an enemy of the Constitution.” Throughout the months Cheney has been trying to steer the spotlight away from Trump’s influence.

Trump officially announced his third presidential bid just last month and is somehow still considered the leader of the Republican Party. Party leaders had anxiously hoped that Trump would drop selection idealism after the results of the midterm.

Liz Cheney on Twitter

Donald Trump believes we should terminate “all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution” to overturn the 2020 election. That was his view on 1/6 and remains his view today. No honest person can now deny that Trump is an enemy of the Constitution. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) December 4, 2022

Earlier last week Trump had expressed his support for the rioters who are behind the US Capitol attack saying that “people have been treated unconstitutionally in my opinion are very, very unfairly, and we’re going to get to the bottom of it.” Back in September, he had also stated that he was financially supporting some of the defendants, promising he would issue Pardons and a government apology to those who were being prosecuted if he was re-elected as president.

He also was under fire for having dinner at his Mara Lago Resort in Florida with known white nationalists and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, as well as rapper Kanye West whohas also made several anti-semitic remarks.