Trump Made Treaties, Biden Makes War

The ineptitude of the Biden Administration was on full display over the weekend as Israel endured waves of Hamas attackers kidnapping and murdering Israeli civilians and Military.

These attacks occurred just weeks after the Biden Administration released $6 Billion to the terror-sponsor State of Iran in an exchange for several American hostages. Iran has now been confirmed to have assisted in planning these attacks with Hamas, and is reportedly working with several other Nations to facilitate more offensive violence against Israel.

In the fray, it has been reported that several Americans have been killed, and that several more have been taken hostage. Israel is now launching counterattacks against Hamas, leveling portions of the Gaza strip and killing civilians, as well as Military targets.

The end result is that thousands of people will die, and violence will rage on in the Middle East. It doesn’t require much to remember a time when the Middle East was calm, and even working towards their commonalities just a few years ago.

President Trump, in 2020, orchestrated the signing of the Abraham Accords, a peace treaty between Israel and Saudi Arabia. The accords were signed in September of 2020, just months before the 2020 Election.

While Trump was President, the Middle East was peaceful. Though the mainstream media assured us that Trump’s tweets would ‘stoke violence’, the violence never came. Despite claims from Democrats that Trump was a ‘loose cannon’, the world was in order during his Presidency.

That has all changed under President Joe Biden.

Ukraine has erupted since Biden took office, there have been an estimated 120,000 deaths on both sides. There have been at least 1200 deaths in Israel as a result of the latest attacks. 13 U.S. Service Members died in Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal, along with hundreds of civilians. The third world has descended into chaos, as millions of undocumented immigrants now pour over Biden’s open Southern Border.

All around, under the Biden Administration, there is chaos. The world has suffered tremendously under the weak, absentee “leadership” of President Joe Biden. The people of the world are now suffering.

Thousands of lives have been lost as a result of the Biden Presidency, yet his Administration assures us that nothing is wrong.

With Trump, we had peace. With Biden, we have war, and death, all being perpetrated under the disguise of a false ‘liberalism’ that more closely resembles authoritarianism.

It is no coincidence that Biden released $6 Billion to Iran just weeks before this attack on Israel occurred. His ineptitude and lack of discernment has allowed a radical Democrat shadow government to hand billions of dollars to those who want to destroy our world.

The result is total chaos, and helplessness for billions of people throughout the world. Biden is not only endangering the future of the United States, but the safety and future of the world.