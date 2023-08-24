Trump Makes Epic Return To Twitter With Mug Shot Post

President Donald Trump returned to Twitter tonight for the first time since he was banned from the platform in January of 2021. The post had no text, just a link to his campaign website with a captioned photo of his mug shot taken in Fulton County, Georgia today.

Videos by Rare

The post is already taking the internet by storm, as Trump is perhaps the most infamous Twitter user of all time. He built his 2016 campaign, and his Presidency through the use of his twitter account. The account became the unofficial White House press wing.

See Trump’s first post back on Twitter included below…

We covered the release of Trump’s mug shot as soon as it broke in the post embedded below…

With Trump’s interview with Tucker Carlson airing on Twitter, could it be that Trump will be making a return to the platform for his 2024 campaign?

It will surely be interesting to see. Welcome back to Twitter, President Trump!