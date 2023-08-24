Trump Mugshot Released By Fulton County

Former President Donald Trump surrendered in Fulton County today after a recent indictment over the 2020 Election. The President was charged with 18 others, including Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, and Sidney Powell.

Last night, before this arrest today, Trump sat down with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson for an interview on Twitter. The video has over 235 million views, and is still increasing tremendously. The interview has more views than any Super Bowl, and more than quadrupled the audience of the GOP debates held on Fox News.

Today, Trump traveled to Atlanta in order to turn himself in. Unlike Miami, New York, and D.C., the former President was forced to pose for a mug shot in Georgia. The photo will undoubtedly go down as one of the most historic photos in American history.

For the first time in American history, the entirety of the establishment power structure has focused their efforts on the persecution of one man. This arrest is indicative of how politicized the U.S. justice system truly has become.

See that newly released mug shot of former President Donald Trump below…

Despite the D.C. political establishment’s attempts to stop Trump’s 2024 campaign for President, Trump continues to surge in the polls. Trump leads every single state in America by a large margin.