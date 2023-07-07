Trump On Biden Cocaine Scandal: “Where Are The White House Security Tapes?”

Former President Donald Trump is asking what happened to the White House security footage amid the bombshell cocaine scandal that has been roaring through headlines since Sunday.

A hazmat team was deployed to the White House on Sunday, as the building was evacuated after a small baggie of cocaine was reportedly discovered.

Trump took to Truth Social today in order to ask about the White House security tapes, which he claims would show who left the cocaine. His post to Truth reads, “Where are the White House SECURITY TAPES, like the ones I openly and happily gave to Deranged Jack Smith, which will quickly show where the Cocaine in the White House came from??? They already know the answer, but probably don’t like it!”

This statement comes after Trump called Special Prosecutor Jack Smith a ‘crackhead’ on Truth just days ago. That Truth post reads, “Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden. But watch, the Fake News Media will soon start saying that the amount found was “very small,” & it wasn’t really COCAINE, but rather common ground up Aspirin, & the story will vanish. Has Deranged Jack Smith, the crazy, Trump hating Special Prosecutor, been seen in the area of the COCAINE? He looks like a crackhead to me!”

Where are the White House security tapes? Why do we know so little information about the dangerous drugs discovered at the White House?

Could it be that the tapes possibly contain evidence that the Biden Administration does not want the public to see? They should release the tapes, NOW!