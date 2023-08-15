It seems that former President Donald Trump has only ‘begun to fight.’ Following the fourth indictment presented by the Georgia grand jury, Donald Trump made it crystal clear he will not be succumbing to the charges.

As reported by Rare, the fourth indictment against the 45th President was announced on Monday evening by the Georgia grand jury. The claim is that Donald Trump and 18 of his allies worked together as a sort of a crime organization to overthrow the election results in Georgia. The Fulton County district attorney, Fani Willis, claimed that all 19 were involved in: “false statements and writings, impersonating a public officer, forgery, filing false documents, influencing witnesses, computer theft, computer trespass, computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to defraud the state, acts involving theft, and perjury.”

Donald Trump’s immediate response last night was to call out the grand jury’s decision on the media platform Truth Social. He claimed that this indictment, like the others, is highly suspect of being rigged. He brought up the question of, why had they not indicted him two and a half years ago. After this initial shot back, Donald Trump got serious about the issue.

Trump Responds To 4th Indictment: “I Will NEVER Surrender”

Trump vows to release 'irrefutable' report on 'Georgia election fraud' that 'should see all charges dropped' https://t.co/6L2ZSDeipV pic.twitter.com/sHL1K1RvkS — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) August 15, 2023

In an official response this morning, Trump shared: “A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey.” He added: “Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others – There will be a complete EXONERATION! They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!”

With an effort to fund raise further for his campaign and endless lawsuits, Daily Mail reported that the statement included: “‘I will NEVER surrender our country to these tyrants.” He was not done though: “A left-wing prosecutor – with such extreme anti-Trump bias that EVEN CNN questioned her legitimacy – has INDICTED me despite having committed NO CRIME.” Here he was referring to Fani Willis. “This marks the FOURTH ACT of Election Interference on behalf of the Democrats in an attempt to keep the White House under Crooked Joe’s control and JAIL his single greatest opponent of the 2024 election.”