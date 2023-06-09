Trump Responds To Federal Indictment: “I Am An Innocent Man!” (Video)

Former President Donald Trump released a video statement yesterday in reaction to news that he has been indicted by a federal grand jury in relation to the Mar-A-Lago classified documents case.

We reported on that indictment yesterday. Former President Trump can be quoted as saying in his video statement,

Very sadly we are a Nation in decline, and yet, they go after a popular President. A President that got more votes than any sitting President in the history of our Country, by far, and did much better the second time in the Election than the first, and they go after him on a boxes hoax. Just like the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax, and all of the others. It’s been going on for 7 years. They can’t stop because it’s election interference at the highest level. There’s never been anything like what’s happened. I am an innocent man. I am an innocent person. They had the Mueller hoax, the Mueller report, and that came out “No Collusion” after two and a half years. That was set up by Hillary Clinton and Democrats. This is what they do. This is what they do so well. Former President Trump

Remember, Biden’s lawyers were allowed to search through several Biden properties with absolutely no supervision in Biden’s document scandal. Trump was raided by the FBI, and Biden was allowed time to destroy evidence with no FBI supervision.

There has never been a more outward abuse of power. There has never been a more blatant example of political persecution in American history.

Donald Trump did nothing wrong. The attacks we see against him at every level of the U.S. Justice system only highlight how politicized justice has become in America. There is no justice for those who stand against corruption and the fall of our Nation.