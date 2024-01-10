Trump Says He Has Already Chosen His Vice President (Video)

During a Town Hall event with Fox News tonight, former President Donald Trump said that he has chosen his Vice President for this Election. While Trump did admit to having chosen his Vice President already, he did not reveal who he has picked.

Videos by Rare

The moderator asked Trump who would be in the running to be chosen as his Vice President. Trump can be quoted as responding to this question by saying, “I can’t tell you that really, I mean, I know who it’s going to be, but…”

The moderator then asked if Trump would be willing the mend fences with anybody that ran against him. Trump responded by saying, “Oh sure. I will. I already started liking Christie better.”

The audience laughed at this remark, as Christie dropped out from the 2024 Presidential race today, leaving behind a hot mic tape that damaged both Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis. See a clip of Trump claiming that he has already chosen his Vice President in the clip below…

🚨 TRUMP ON HIS VP PICK: “I can’t tell you that… I mean I know who it’s going to be” pic.twitter.com/yYu6pDGKCn — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 11, 2024

Who will be Trump’s Vice President? We can assure you that it will not be Mike Pence. Could it be Kristi Noem, Tucker Carlson, Ben Carson, or Elise Stefanik?

We will find out!