Trump Says He Will Bring Back ‘Travel Ban’ To Prevent America From Becoming France

Former President and leading Republican candidate for President in 2024 Donald Trump has announced that he will bring back his ‘travel ban’ to prevent America from becoming France.

France has been enduring Islamic riots for at least a week now. Rioters have destroyed much of the Nation, burning government buildings and looting stores. Over 3,600 individuals have been arrested in the riots.

Trump’s initial travel ban included the bans on immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen. Though the media hyperventilated over this policy, Obama had a very similar travel ban in place during his Administration.

The media twisted Trump’s statement in order to portray him as ‘anti-Islam’, despite the fact that it is Muslims that are primarily affected by Radical Islamic violence.

Trump has promised to bring that travel ban back if elected to Office in 2024. He made this statement during a recent speech in Iowa. The former President can be quoted as saying, “When I regain office, the travel ban will be reinstated, even more extensive and robust than before,” Trump declared during his speech. “We must prevent our shopping centers and cities from being targeted by acts of terrorism, and we won’t allow our farms to be pillaged. That simply won’t happen.”

It seems that while President Biden relaxes on the beach, former President Trump is raising important issues.