Trump Set To Be Arraigned In Miami Federal Court at 3 PM, Mass of Protestors Gather

Former President Trump is set to be arraigned at a Miami federal court on Tuesday in what is undoubtedly the most brazen act of election interference in the history of American politics.

The Biden DOJ is charging former President Trump with 37 related to Trump’s handling of classified material. Remember, the President can declassify whatever he wants. Biden simultaneously finds himself in a documents scandal, but has yet to even be interviewed in the process.

While federal agents stormed Mar-A-Lago and searched even Barron Trump’s room, Biden attorneys were allowed to shuffle through documents located at multiple Biden properties without FBI supervision. The double standard of justice has never been more visible.

A video on the ground shows hundreds of Trump supporters gathered at the courthouse. See that video below…

Thousands are here in Miami to protest the Witch Hunt against President Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/21hMksmuEQ — Alex Sheppard 🇺🇸 (@NotAlexSheppard) June 13, 2023

President Trump urged for protestors to peaceful during an interview with Roger Stone on WABC radio this Sunday. Hear an audio clip from that interview courtesy of Laura Loomer on Twitter below…

LISTEN: In an EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW with @RogerJStoneJr, President Trump was asked about the peaceful Pro-Trump rally I organized and have planned to take place in front of the courthouse in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.



President @realDonaldTrump encouraged people to… pic.twitter.com/iW4qHD9Qnq — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 13, 2023

President Trump is reportedly going to arrive at the courthouse at 3 pm EST. Protestors have been gathering since early this morning. Hear the full interview with Roger Stone and President Donald Trump embedded below…

There has never been a more flagrant abuse of power than that exhibited by the Biden Administration in the Trump documents case. It is evident that those in power are determined to stop Trump’s chances at reclaiming the White House in 2024. They simply don’t care what they have to do in order to stop him.

A dangerous position for them to take as our Nation enters such a crucial period of history.