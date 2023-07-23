Trump Warns About Democrat Attempts To Put Him In Prison

Former President Donald Trump is warning Americans about Democrat attempts to imprison him in the months leading up to the 2024 Election.

Videos by Rare

Trump told Simon Conway, host of the Simon Conway Show, that it would be extremely dangerous if Jack Smith and the DOJ decide to put him in jail. Conway asked, “Is it something that concerns you of the people making sure that they don’t go out of their right mind if something like that happens, if that, for example, they do say — Jack Smith says, OK, I’m going to put Donald Trump in jail?”

Trump then responded, saying, “I think it’s a very dangerous thing to even talk about, because we do have a tremendously passionate group of voters, much more passion than they had in 2020 and much more passion than they had in 2016, I think it would be very dangerous.”

Roger Stone has predicted that Trump will be charged in Georgia over the 2020 Election. Read our article on that statement here. It appears that Trump will be facing attacks from every level of government heading into the 2024 Election.

Even Fox News, which once covered the former President honestly, is now plummeting in the ratings because of their elevation of unpopular candidates like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Trump discussed this matter on his Truth feed, saying, “Fox is down 58%, at least, all because they don’t treat “TRUMP” and “MAGA” well. They are focused on someone who can’t win, Ron DeSanctimonious, who will never be able to bring it home. The only reason DeSanctus won in Florida is because I Endorsed him, and Campaigned for him—He would have lost by 40 points. The sadder part is, he TOTALLY forgot! He also forgot he wanted to close down Social Security, Ethanol, and obliterate Medicare…”

Trump certainly has many people attempting to stop his run for President in 2024. Will he prevail once again?