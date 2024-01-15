Trump Wins Iowa Caucus, Projections Say

Former President Donald Trump has been projected to win the Iowa Caucus by CNN, marking an almost immediate win for Trump. It appears that despite a massive influx of establishment donors to candidates like Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, that the people of Iowa have chosen Trump.

Videos by Rare

Could Trump be only the second person in the history of the United States to serve two non-consecutive terms as President? If Iowa were a barometer for the rest of the race, it appears that it may be very likely.

I covered the Iowa Caucus today on the Stone Zone with Roger Stone, and the People’s Pundit Rich Baris, of Big Data Polling. Rich correctly predicted that Trump would walk away with the Iowa Caucus, and even offered some insight into coming primaries of Nevada, New Hampshire, and South Carolina.

See that full episode included below…

Congratulations to former President Trump on a historic victory!