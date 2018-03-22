President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Thursday to slam Joe Biden over controversial comments that the former vice president made at a rally Tuesday.





“Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy,” Trump wrote just after 6 a.m. Thursday. “Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe!”

Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

RELATED: Another woman is suing to break a contract about an alleged affair with Donald Trump

Trump’s dig comes two days after Biden slammed the president at a rally against sexual assault in Miami.

“When a guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it’ and then said, ‘I made a mistake,'” Biden said Tuesday at the “It’s on Us” rally at the University of Miami. “They asked me would I like to debate this gentleman, and I said no. I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.'”

But Biden didn’t stop there.

“I’ve been in a lot of locker rooms my whole life,” he quipped. “I’m a damn good athlete. Any guy who talked that way was usually the fattest, ugliest S.O.B. in the room.”

RELATED: Donald Trump reportedly said Conor Lamb won in Pennsylvania because he’s “like Trump”