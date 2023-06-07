Tucker Carlson Debuts New Twitter Show, Reaches Over 75 Million Views In Less Than 24 Hours

Tucker Carlson debuted the Twitter version of his show last night. The number of views on the video are staggering. In the 10 minute clip, Carlson covers the “attack” on the Kakhovka dam that has caused serious ecological effects.

Carlson points out that the dam benefits Russia, and that Ukrainian Military officials have spoken about attacking the dam in the past. Carlson also talks about a revelation that we covered yesterday in which we learned that the U.S. government had advanced knowledge of the Ukrainian attack on the Nordstream pipeline.

Biden and the Democrats used that attack to blame Russia and further escalate conflict in Ukraine. See Carlson’s debut program on Twitter below…

The video has racked up an astounding 75 million views in less than 24 hours of being available on the Twitter platform.

Tucker averaged 6 million viewers an episode at best on Fox. Remember, Fox’s ratings have crumbled since making the decision to let Carlson go.

Carlson surely has not lost his appeal, but Fox News has! Newsweek reports on the Fox rating drop…

Fox News’ ratings for primetime slots among key demographics of cable television viewers have declined sharply since the departure of Tucker Carlson, with the latest figures showing rival MSNBC overtaking the conservative juggernaut. Cable news ratings show that in the two weeks since the host was fired, figures for Carlson’s former spot have dropped by around 50 percent, while the network’s audience among 25- to 54-year-olds had shrunk by two thirds. The previously successful news presenter left the network after it settled a defamation case brought against it by Dominion Voting Systems over claims by Trump allies that the 2020 presidential election was rigged, Fox News announced on April 24. In a statement, it said the two parties had “agreed to part ways” and thanked Carlson for “his service to the network.” https://www.newsweek.com/tucker-carlson-departure-fox-news-ratings-msnbc-1799153