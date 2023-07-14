Tucker Carlson Ends Mike Pence’s Political Career During Republican Presidential Forum (Video)

The Blaze hosted a Republican Presidential forum today in which Republican candidates sat down with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in order to discuss current issues ahead of the 2024 Election.

Videos by Rare

It is safe to say that the forum has blown up in the faces of every participant to this point. The most embarrassing moment belongs to Mike Pence. Carlson grilled Pence over his focus on Ukraine despite decay in American cities.

Pence simply had no response, and looked extremely angry at Carlson, even adding initially during his response, “I’ve heard you do that routine before”. The tense moment highlights the robotic nature of Pence. As soon as he is pressed on the issue of Ukraine, Pence reverts back to his pre-programmed talking points that we have heard literally millions of times.

READ OUR FULL ARTICLE HERE

Some are calling this the end of Mike Pence’s political career. See Tucker embarrass the former Vice President in the video below…

Tucker: "Every city in America has become worse over the past few years… Your concern is that Ukraine don't have enough tanks… Where's the concern for America in that?"



Pence: "That's not my concern." pic.twitter.com/u2RlmmrhtM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 14, 2023

Tucker also grilled Republican candidate Asa Hutchinson earlier during the day. Hutchinson served as the Governor of Arkansas.

It seems that the only person more capable of embarrassing the inept Republican political establishment than Donald Trump is none other than Tucker Carlson. If these candidates thought it would be an easy forum, boy, were they mistaken. Good for Tucker in exposing their hypocrisy.