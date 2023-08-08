Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson Will Become President In 2028 (Video)

Joe Rogan took a bold stab at who may be the US President when it comes to the 2028 election. He predicts none other than Tucker Carlson himself.

Trending Politics reported that Joe Rogan believes Tucker Carlson could not only run for president in 2028, but also win that election. Rogan claims this on the condition that former President Donald Trump wins in 2024.

Joe Rogan’s reasoning behind his choice comes down to Tucker’s popularity across the US and his many years of insight. Tucker Carlson was bringing in views at Fox by the millions on his show. After an unfortunate turn of events, Fox fired him while having to deal with a $787 million lawsuit on his behalf. Since then Tucker Carlson has made a name for himself once again on Twitter.

Joe Rogan says Tucker Carlson could become president: "If Tucker went to run in 2028 he could win. He's a no-nonsense guy who exposes bulls*** in a pretty insightful and biting way." pic.twitter.com/WZSmgumdRy — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 7, 2023

On his acclaimed podcast, Joe Rogan said regarding Tucker Carlson: “…and he’s also got a very popular voice, like if he decided to run for president…” He continued by laying out a hypothetical situation: “Let’s make a scenario. If Trump wins in 2024, he has four years. If Tucker went to run in 2028, he could win.” Furthermore, Joe explained: “He really could win, cause it would be kind of carrying those policies, but also he’s sort of a no-nonsense guy who exposes bulls–t in a pretty humorous way.”

Adding onto the support from the Republican audience, Joe Rogan argued that Tucker would also draw some Democrat votes that other Republicans would not. He claims that, although Tucker was originally hated by Democrats through and through, Tucker won some over while using humor to simply lay out the truth. In Rogan’s words, Democrats have realized that Tucker is: “saying a lot of s–t that’s right.”

