Tucker Carlson: “It’s Possible the FBI Has Been Working with Hunter Biden” (Video)

Tucker Carlson of Fox News aired a segment last night in which he described a possible relationship between the FBI and Hunter Biden.

Carlson covered a New York Post article, which can be quoted as saying…

Hunter Biden had an FBI mole named “One-Eye” who tipped off his Chinese business partners that they were under investigation, according to an Israeli energy expert arrested in Cyprus last month on gunrunning charges. The House Oversight Committee is investigating the explosive claims by Dr. Gal Luft, a former Israel Defense Forces lieutenant colonel with deep intelligence ties in Washington and Beijing, who says he was arrested to stop him from revealing what he knows about the Biden family and FBI corruption — details he told the Department of Justice in 2019, which he says it ignored. Luft, 56, first made the claims on Feb. 18 on Twitter, after being detained at a Cyprus airport as he prepared to board a plane to Israel. “I’ve been arrested in Cyprus on a politically motivated extradition request by the U.S. The U.S., claiming I’m an arms dealer. It would be funny if it weren’t tragic. I’ve never been an arms dealer. “DOJ is trying to bury me to protect Joe, Jim, and Hunter Biden. New York Post

See a clip of that segment below. Carlson speaks to Miranda Devine.

This goes back to an instance where Secret Service was tasked with retrieving the Hunter Biden laptop from the Delaware repair shop where it was abandoned.

Obviously, authorities have been working with Hunter Biden to cover his tracks. We have proof of it… but that was just the Secret Service.

Now the FBI may be implicated as well. This is bombshell evidence from the Post and Carlson.

