Tucker Carlson Reportedly Set To Interview Russian President Vladimir Putin

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson was spotted in Russia over the weekend, leading many to speculate that the X/Twitter star is going to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin. One journalist captured Carlson in Moscow, asking him if he was going to interview the Russian President.

Videos by Rare

Carlson responded, giving an answer of “We’ll see.” See video of that interaction below…

🇷🇺🇺🇸 TUCKER CARLSON IN RUSSIA ASKED ABOUT INTERVIEW WITH PUTIN: "We'll See"



When asked whether he would interview Putin, Carlson playfully shrugged and replied.,“We’ll See.” pic.twitter.com/gGajh5YPMg — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 5, 2024

Carlson was spotted this morning having breakfast in a Moscow hotel. Of course, Moscow is the capital city of Russia, leading to more theories that Carlson is going to interview Putin. See that footage below…

Tucker Carlson has been spotted having breakfast at a Moscow hotel – yes, he really IS in Russia pic.twitter.com/Dfy2z7MSap — RT (@RT_com) February 5, 2024

Bill Kristol, former Chief of Staff to the Vice President, and neocon writer who advocated for the war in Iraq under former President George W. Bush, attacked Carlson for the visit, saying that Carlson needs to be barred from re-entering the country. See that statement posted to his X feed below…

Perhaps we need a total and complete shutdown of Tucker Carlson re-entering the United States until our country's representatives can figure out what is going on. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 4, 2024

Will Tucker interview Putin?