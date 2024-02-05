Tucker Carlson Reportedly Set To Interview Russian President Vladimir Putin

0 Votes

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson was spotted in Russia over the weekend, leading many to speculate that the X/Twitter star is going to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin. One journalist captured Carlson in Moscow, asking him if he was going to interview the Russian President.

Videos by Rare

Carlson responded, giving an answer of “We’ll see.” See video of that interaction below…

Carlson was spotted this morning having breakfast in a Moscow hotel. Of course, Moscow is the capital city of Russia, leading to more theories that Carlson is going to interview Putin. See that footage below…

Bill Kristol, former Chief of Staff to the Vice President, and neocon writer who advocated for the war in Iraq under former President George W. Bush, attacked Carlson for the visit, saying that Carlson needs to be barred from re-entering the country. See that statement posted to his X feed below…

Will Tucker interview Putin?

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

King Charles Diagnosed with Cancer at 75

Ex-Porn Star Arrested at Comedy Show For Drunken and Disorderly Conduct