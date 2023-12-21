Tucker Carlson Speaks On Trump VP Speculation

Last Sunday, on his hit WABC radio show, controversial political heavyweight Roger Stone interviewed former Fox News host, and prominent Conservative voice Tucker Carlson. Stone’s WABC show has recently been targeted by the Washington Post for its reach and effectiveness.

There has been recent speculation that former President Donald Trump, who is currently the front-runner in the 2024 Presidential Election, may be considering naming Carlson as his Vice President. The idea has gained much traction online, as Carlson, who once saw 6 million viewers a night on his cable news program, would undoubtedly energize the Republican voter base, and perhaps even bring in more independent support to a potential Trump 2024 ticket.

The pair started by discussing the FBI raid on Roger Stone’s home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, back in 2019. Carlson described the raid on Stone’s home as a ‘pivotal moment’ in his career, because it forced him to come to realization that America had truly changed to its core, and is not the Country we thought it was.

Stone then cut to the chase during his interview with Carlson, asking where he would make his first official State visit when he is eventually named Vice President. Carslon chuckled, responding that he would travel to Hungary to meet with Viktor Orban.

Tucker then explained that while he does not believe he may be suited for the job, if Donald Trump chose him for the position, that he would certainly think about it.

“Look, the bottom line in this story is that I have no control over it, zero, and the last thing I would ever do is try and jockey for anything. I’m just not a jockier. I didn’t jockey in my last job, or any job, I just don’t believe in that. I have no control, and if Trump thinks that’s the right thing, then I’ll think about it, and I don’t know I’d be very good at it. I’ve never done anything like that before. I don’t have some of the relevant skill, I don’t think, but it’s sorta like the weather. It’s something I don’t worry about, because it’s not up to me” Tucker Carlson on WABC’s The Roger Stone Show

Stone responded, saying,

President Nixon once told me, you don’t run for Vice President, but you can position yourself. I see no evidence whatsoever that you’re doing that, but you’re not prepared to issue a Sherman-esque statement today, so hope springs eternal. I think it would be interesting to say the least, and perhaps, very powerful. Roger Stone on Potential Tucker Carlson VP Selection

The dynamic duo then discussed the legalization of marijuana, the censorship levied against Infowars host and founder Alex Jones, and the rise of independent media since the 2016 Election. You can hear this entire bombshell interview between Roger Stone and Tucker Carlson below…