U.S. Allies Bracing For War With China Over Taiwan, Reports Say

A war between the U.S. and China over Taiwan would be a nightmare scenario for America’s allies in the Pacific, but it’s becoming increasingly clear what roles they might play if one breaks out.

The big picture: French President Emmanuel Macron declared last month that Europe should not get “caught up in crises that are not ours,” such as theescalation over Taiwan sparked by U.S.-China rivalry. U.S. allies in the region don’t have that luxury.

The U.S. has no formal commitment to defend Taiwan, but President Biden has repeatedlysaid that Washington would intervene.

A Taiwan crisis could take several forms short of an all-out invasion — a blockade, cyber warfare, or attacks on offshore islands. In any contingency, U.S. allies in the region would play a critical role.

Driving the news: Philippines President Bongbong Marcos visited the White House today, shortly after the largest-ever version of annual U.S.-Philippines military drills. For the first time, the war games focused in part on securing the 7o-mile wide channel between the Philippines’ northern islands and Taiwan.

As U.S. and Filipino forces rehearsed for potential conflict with China, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang visited Manila and urged the Philippines — a U.S. treaty ally that moved closer to Beijing under Marcos’ predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte — against “picking sides.”

Earlier this year, Marcos granted the U.S. access to four new bases, three of which are in the north and face Taiwan.