U.S. Attorney Who Allegedly Blocked Hunter Biden Charges Is A Joe Biden Donor

Is there a double standard of justice in America? Of course not, says Merrick Garland, Attorney General of the United States of America. Don’t be silly.

The Daily Caller reports that IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley came forward to report that Matthew Graves, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia and a Biden donor, repeatedly blocked U.S. Attorney David Weiss’ repeated requests to bring tax evasion charges against Hunter Biden, President Biden’s gun-toting, drug-taking, stripper-hugging, laptop-leaving son.

Shapley says that when Weiss further requested Hunter Biden’s case be reviewed by a special counsel, Attorney General Garland also refused this request.

The New York Times, the nation’s vaunted Grey Lady of professional journalism, wasted no time in shouting the news of Grave’s conflict of interest somewhere down near what must have been a Home Depot ad on Fourth of July toaster oven savings. Chuck Ross of The Washington Free Beacon tweeted this on the matter:

NYT buries in the 21st paragraph that it has an independent source who confirms the two IRS whistleblowers' claim that David Weiss said he was blocked from bringing charges against Hunter Biden in California. https://t.co/nH55AVQAJq pic.twitter.com/wSPKT4aiMG — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 27, 2023

Instead, Hunter Biden was recently given a plea deal by federal prosecutors for having not paid over $100,000 in taxes and for felony charges relating to illegal gun possession by a drug addict. The President’s son will serve no time in jail alongside other Americans who are in prison for 12 months for each tax evasion charge. Nor will the President’s son serve up to 10 years in prison alongside his countrymen who have committed the same gun crime.

So, is Hunter Biden getting out of paying his dues to society because there’s a double standard of justice in America? According to Merrick Garland, no double standard of justice exists as long as you’re a supporter of President Biden.