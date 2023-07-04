U.S. Judge Restricts Biden Administration Contact With Social Media Firms

A U.S. Judge has restricted several agencies under the Biden Administration from contacting and meeting with social media firms. The lawsuit was brought by Republican attorneys in Louisiana and Missouri.

The ruling specifically mentions the FBI, which was caught infiltrating and directing censorship at Twitter prior to Elon Musk’s takeover of the company, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

A U.S. federal judge on Tuesday restricted some agencies and officials of the administration of President Joe Biden from meeting and communicating with social media companies to moderate their content, according to a court filing. The injunction came in response to a lawsuit brought by Republican attorneys general in Louisiana and Missouri, who alleged that U.S. government officials went too far in efforts to encourage social media companies to address posts they worried could contribute to vaccine hesitancy during the COVID-19 pandemic or upend elections. The ruling said government agencies like the Department of Health and Human Services and the FBI could not talk to social media companies for “the purpose of urging, encouraging, pressuring, or inducing in any manner the removal, deletion, suppression, or reduction of content containing protected free speech” under the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment to the United States Constitution. A White House official said the Justice Department was reviewing the order and will evaluate its options. The litigation was originally filed by former Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry. Schmitt, who was elected to the U.S. Senate in November, used Twitter to welcome the injunction and called it a win for free speech. US Judge restricts Biden officials from contact with social media firms (msn.com)

