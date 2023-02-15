U.S. Watched Spy Balloon Take Off in China, Enter U.S. Airspace, But Did Nothing

CBS News is reporting that the Biden Administration and U.S. intelligence agencies tracked the Chinese Spy Balloon from take off in China, and watched it enter U.S. airspace without taking any action.

Even as the balloon floated over the barren Pacific Ocean, the Biden Administration did nothing to stop it. See a video of that bombshell report by CBS News below…

BREAKING: CBS News has learned that U.S. intelligence watched the Chinese spy balloon as it lifted off near China’s south coast, meaning the U.S. military had been tracking it for nearly a week before it entered U.S. airspace. pic.twitter.com/oaR5yZIRwm — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 15, 2023

This debunks the theory proposed by so many that our intelligence agencies were not aware of this balloon. They knew exactly what was going on from the beginning.

It also adds more questions as to the response we saw from Pentagon officials. They obviously knew far more about this balloon from its launch to the end without disclosing it.

They arrogantly told Americans to ‘look up into the sky’. See that video below…

REPORTER: “Does the public not have the right to know?”



PENTAGON: “The public certainly has the ability to look up in the sky and see where the balloon is.”



pic.twitter.com/XZoywEZ1Em — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 3, 2023

CBS New corespondent Nancy Cordes had this to say about the U.S. watching the spy balloon…

“So Nancy, they were watching this from the beginning?” “They were Norah, and what they saw was this balloon heading east from China towards Guam and Hawaii, but then it took a sharp northward turn, a beeline towards Alaska,” https://www.newswars.com/treason-biden-regime-tracked-ccp-spy-balloon-since-it-launched-from-china/

One thing is for the certain, the Biden Administration is not being upfront with the American people about this situation.

Why would our own government allow an enemy to surveil our mainland?