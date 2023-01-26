Video: German Foreign Minister Says “We Are At War With Russia” as U.S., Germany Send Tanks to Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock claimed that western allies are fighting a war against Russia in remarks during a European Parliamentary Assembly on sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Germany has not formally declared war on Russia. In fact, President of the United States Joe Biden just recently insisted that U.S. tank shipments to Ukraine were not escalating the war.

Germany seems to have a different mindset. The remarks made by Annalena Baerbock can be seen below…

German foreign minister declares war on Russia pic.twitter.com/C4cAqnZXhD — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 25, 2023

The specific quote reads…

“But the most important and the crucial part is that we do it together and that we do not do the blame game in Europe, because we are fighting a war against Russia and not against each other.” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock

Below you can see the clip of President Joe Biden claiming that his shipment of 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine is not ‘an offensive threat to Russia’.

The 31 M-1 Abrams battle tanks the U.S. is sending to Ukraine are intended “to help Ukraine defend its sovereignty and its territorial integrity,” President Biden says.



“That’s what this is about,” Biden says. “It is not an offensive threat to Russia.” https://t.co/VDZRZte2bK pic.twitter.com/Phh5Gu8qu8 — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 25, 2023

The Republican Establishment has also endorsed and called for this shipment. Lindsey Graham called for tanks to be sent to Ukraine just last week.

Russian officials are reportedly preparing for attacks across their country. Zero Hedge released a report recently detailing that Russia has installed massive new air defense systems around their Capitol city of Moscow.

It seems that the Western Nations cannot make up their mind. They want war with Russia, but want to deny that they want war with Russia simultaneously.

It seems that escalation is their ultimate goal.