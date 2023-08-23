Vivek Ramaswamy Destroys Chris Christie On The GOP Debate Stage (Video)

It didn’t take long for the fireworks to begin on the GOP debate stage tonight, as several leading Republican candidates took the stage for the first Republican Primary debate of the 2024 cycle.

Vivek Ramaswamy could be seen fighting with former Republican Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie after Christie compared Ramaswamy to former President Barack Obama. Christie can be quoted as saying, “I’ve had enough already tonight of a guy who sounds like ChatGPT standing up here, and the last person at one of these debates who stood in the middle of the stage and said what’s a skinny guy with an odd last name doing up here, was Barack Obama, and I’m afraid we’re dealing with the same type of amateur standing on the stage tonight.”

Ramaswamy then destroyed Christie, responding, “Give me a hug! Just like you did to Obama, and you’ll help elect me just like you helped Obama too!”

See a clip of that moment below…

How many times has Chris Christie run for President and lost? This guy seriously needs to get a grip on reality! Christie is obviously angry that Vivek has achieved more in his first run for President than Christie ever has, in any number of his campaigns.