Vivek Ramaswamy Destroys CNN Anchor Kaitlin Collins (Video)

While CNN reporter Kaitlin Collins is stuck struggling with 2D chess, Vivek forges on in 4D chess. Vivek Ramaswamy destroyed CNN’s heavily leading questions by utilizing the truth, despite claims that Vivek lied about his controversial comments.

Videos by Rare

CNN had set a trap for Republican Candidate Vivek when they pressed him on his comments regarding January 6th. The original discussion with a reporter from The Atlantic moved to entrapment, a tactic used by agents to trick suspects into committing crimes they may have otherwise not committed. Vivek simply said yes, he wants the government to let the people know if they used entrapment to instigate the January 6 riot or not. He then brought up 9/11 saying that he assumes there were zero agents on the plane but we do not know. His point was that the American people should know the answers, whether or not there were agents on the planes on 9/11 or in the capitol on January 6 that helped instigate the riot.

The TRUTH is a hard pill for @CNN and the bipartisan establishment to swallow: the government lied to us about 9/11 & the Iraq War for over 20 years, just as they lie to us about Hunter Biden & Ukraine. If we don’t learn from our past mistakes, we are doomed to make them again. pic.twitter.com/PvWc83k1lA — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 22, 2023

Vivek then said that he was misquoted. His team came out and clarified that Vivek was really getting at the January 6 riot when talking about the undercover agents not a 9/11 “inside job.” Hoping to paint Vivek as a conspiracy theorist, The Atlantic and MTN came out and berated Vivek for claiming he was misquoted when he was quoted word for word. The words are the exact same, however Vivek clearly agreed to the accusation of entrapment in the context of January 6th, not 9/11.

In order to further paint the picture that Vivek believes that 9/11 was an inside job CNN’s Kaitlin pulled up a video. In the video, Vivek was asked an either or question. A question that assumes there are only two possible answers, it went like this: “9/11, inside job, or exactly how the government tells us?” quoted from the interviewer. Obviously the government could have lied without it involving an “inside job,” so Vivek said: “I don’t believe the government has told us the truth…” Because Vivek never explicitly said no in the clip, Kaitlin began speculating that he must believe it’s true and therefore be a conspiracy theorist, and therefore not be fit for president.

Let’s be real here, Kaitlin had a strategy laid out to frame Vivek and trap him. What happened though, is that Vivek used the truth to defend his claims, and when the truth was used in the midst of Kaitlin’s strategy, her plans were foiled. She was left in the dust, inflating technicalities that, when in true context, are ‘technically’ in Vivek’s favor as well.

Read More: Vivek Ramaswamy Files Lawsuit Against DOJ For Silence On FOIA Request