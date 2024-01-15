Vivek Ramaswamy Drops Out Of 2024 Presidential Race, Endorses Trump

Vivek Ramaswamy, after garnering just 7.7% of the Iowa Caucus vote tonight, has dropped out of the 2024 Presidential race, endorsing former President Donald Trump in his place. This narrows the Republican field to just three, with Trump holding a commanding lead of distant second and third place finishers Ron DeSantis, and Nikki Haley.

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy dropped out of the 2024 presidential race Monday night after a disappointing showing in the Iowa caucuses and endorsed former President Donald Trump. Ramaswamy said he called Trump to congratulate him on his victory and would attend a rally with him in New Hampshire on Tuesday. “There needs to be an America First candidate in this race,” Ramaswamy said. “Going forward, he will have my full endorsement for the presidency.” The 38-year-old entrepreneur was not well known when he entered the race in February 2023, in his first run for political office. But he quickly broke through with Republican voters in a campaign that aligned with Trump in both tone and policy substance, as he positioned himself as an heir to the MAGA movement. https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/vivek-ramaswamy-dropping-2024-presidential-race-rcna133875