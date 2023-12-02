Was Henry Kissinger An Agent Of Communist China?

After the death of former U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Henry Kissinger on November 29th, 2023, I had the pleasure of joining controversial political operative Roger Stone, who served as a close confidant to President Richard Nixon after his Presidency, to discuss the controversial career of Kissinger.

Videos by Rare

Stone revealed that Kissinger was against the Military aid sent to Israel during the War of 1973, and that the aid was only administered after Nixon hammered officials in his Administration to get Israel the help it needed to win the war. Stone even recounted the dilemma used to justify the delay by Kissinger, saying that Kissinger was claiming that officials were still trying to figure out ‘what plane to use’.

Stone also revealed that Kissinger served as an agent of the Communist Chinese Party from the end of the Nixon Administration until the day he died. He asserts that Kissinger made a call to former President Donald Trump during his term to request that Trump extradite Miles Guo, a Chinese national wanted for several crimes by the State of China. Trump declined that request.

Guo has an extremely nefarious history, as I have documented in previous reports.

Considering that it was Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger who opened up Communist China to the world, and Kissinger was pretty much the most prominent figure along with Nixon negotiating the opening of China, Kissinger’s ties to Communist China post-Nixon are quite troubling to say the least.

See that full episode of the StoneZONE discussing the duplicitous legacy of Henry Kissinger in the clip below…

Roger Stone Exposes The Real Henry Kissinger With https://t.co/Sineaot1vH Editor-in-Chief Troy Smith https://t.co/234Y28l92z — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) November 30, 2023