Watch: Department of Justice Sues Google Over Digital Advertising Dominance

Big Tech company Google was sued by the Department of Justice and several U.S. States this week over their dominance in the digital advertising industry.

Google reportedly earned some $169 Billion in digital advertising in 2022 alone. The DOJ is alleging that Google has a strategy to buy off competition.

A majority of this advertising revenue came from ads that Google placed within their own searches, not sponsored content.

Attorney General Merrick Garland held a press conference yesterday to discuss the case. A video of that press conference has been seen below.

Instead of using this case to break up the Google ‘monopoly’ on digital advertising run within content, the DOJ is instead pursuing self interest.

They claim that Google’s practices cost them upwards of $100 million.

States joining this lawsuit are California, Virginia, Connecticut, Colorado, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Tennessee.

It should be noted that many States sued Google back in 2020 over similar issues. The Trump Administration led that lawsuit.

This lawsuit comes as tech companies continue to lay off tremendous numbers of their employees. Google recently parted ways with 12,000 workers.

The Department of Justice is also requesting that Google pay them $100 Million in the lawsuit, a move that some are calling unprecedented.

The European Union has also levied strict censorship laws on Google and Apple in recently passed laws.

The Digital Markets Act proposal was covered in depth throughout the media, it is said to…

Digital Markets Act proposal, Apple and Google face far-reaching competition regulations that are designed to remake how they operate. The companies are, as you might expect, not pleased. Apple said the DMA “will create unnecessary privacy and security vulnerabilities for our users,” according to the Financial Times, while Google said the new “rules could reduce innovation and the choice available to Europeans.” https://www.protocol.com/bulletins/apple-google-dma

Big Tech is under fire from every angle. Time will tell if these punches will land.