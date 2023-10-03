When Nobody Else Would, Matt Gaetz Took A Stand

Florida Representative Matt Gaetz sent shockwaves through the Washington D.C. political establishment day by successfully bringing a bill to the House floor to remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy from his position.

After a 208-218 vote, McCarthy was officially removed from the Speaker’s chair. The House will have a interim Speaker, Patrick McHenry, a Republican Representative from North Carolina. 11 Republicans voted against McCarthy, including Matt Gaetz, Eli Crane and Andy Biggs of Arizona, Ken Buck of Colorado, Victoria Spartz of Indiana, Matt Rosendale of Montana, Bob Good of Virginia, Nancy Mace of South Carolina, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Cory Mills of Florida and Warren Davidson of Ohio.

The House will now vote to replace McCarthy. Early contenders to take McCarthy’s spot include Steve Scalise, and Tom Emmer. Gaetz told reporters outside of Congress today that he has no interest in being Speaker of the House.

Gaetz did not bring the vote because he wants to seek the Speaker’s chair, he did it to stand up to Republican corruption… A move that has surely ruffled some feathers in Republican circles. McCarthy has compromised on nearly every promise he made to the American people upon taking the Speaker’s gavel after the 2022 midterms.

He allowed Joe Biden to fund the IRS’s new 87,000 agents, who will be used to target hardworking Americans. He has allowed for our Southern Border to descend into chaos, and has continued to ship money to Ukraine despite objection from Republican voters.

McCarthy did not come close to representing the will of the Republican voter base, and that is why Matt Gaetz brought the vote. A rare occurrence in Washington D.C.

Very seldom do we ever see a member of either political Party openly oppose the corruption of their own leaders. Today’s vote marked a change in the Republican Party. It marked the end of acceptance of failure, and corruption.

Instead of ‘playing politics’, Gaetz made the right decision. He held Kevin McCarthy accountable, and sent a message to the D.C. swamp. If you do not legislate the will of the American people, you will be removed from power.

If you assist Joe Biden in bankrupting America, and choose instead of rebuilding America to send billions of dollars to Ukraine, you have no place in the modern Republican Party. Gaetz should be celebrated for his stand, from all sides of the political world.

Matt Gaetz dealt the most serious blow to the D.C. political establishment, and the worst elements of the Republican Party, since Donald Trump was elected in 2016. Great work!