White House Accuses Texas Governor Abbott of “Sowing Chaos” (Video)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre accused the Republican Governor of Texas Greg Abbott of “sowing chaos” at the Southern Border. Remember, over 5.5 Million migrants have illegally crossed the Southern Border since Biden took office in January of 2021.

In the ultimate twist of reality, the White House is now trying to claim that any response by Texas authorities to quell the invasion of their States is ‘sowing chaos’. “The only person, the one person that is sowing chaos is Governor Abbott. That’s what he continues to do… Political stunts in an inhumane way. He is actively undermining our Border enforcement plan, which again, has the lowest level of unlawful Border crossings in over two years. He’s making this more difficult, and so he’s not operating in good faith here. That’s my answer.” Jean-Pierre stated.

Karine Jean-Pierre accuses Texas Gov. Greg Abbott of "sowing chaos" by taking steps to secure the state's borders absent action by the Biden administration

In June, Texas announced $5.1 Billion in spending to combat the Biden Border crossing. Governor Greg Abbott can be quoted as saying about that new spending…

Thanks to the leadership and hard work of Director McCraw, General Suelzer, and their teams, Texas has pushed back against the swell of migrants and held the line to keep people out of Texas—but there’s more that needs to be done,” said Governor Abbott. “The Texas Legislature has stepped up to make sure we continue to robustly respond to President Biden’s growing border crisis, including allocating $5.1 billion for border security. Today, I am signing six bills from this year’s regular session to ensure that Texas can continue to do even more to stop illegal immigration at our southern border and provide new tools to the brave men and women along the southern border to protect Texans and Americans from the chaos and crisis of the border. Texas Governor Greg Abbott

It appears that the State of Texas has stepped up, and that the Biden Administration is unhappy about it!