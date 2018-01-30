During President Trump’s first State of the Union, Melania Trump will be joined by individuals that have benefited from her husband’s tax cuts and policies, as well as national heroes.





Fifteen guests will join the first lady in the Capitol where she will sit in a box watching her husband’s speech, which is set for 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday night. The full list of guests was released by The White House on Monday.

.@POTUS & @FLOTUS are welcoming several great Americans to tonight’s #SOTU address. Learn more & watch the SOTU at 9:10 PM as the President outlines the Trump Administration's record-setting accomplishments & looks ahead to building a stronger America: https://t.co/oUnLlgs6kl — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) January 30, 2018

Among those affected by MS-13 are Agent Celestino “CJ” Martinez, an ICE employee who has been responsible for the arrests of over 100 MS-13 gang members. Four parents of girls who were believed to be murdered by MS-13 members in Long Island will also attend.

A few of the guests are beneficiaries of Donald Trump’s tax plan. Guest Corey Adams, a welder from Dayton, Ohio, is a first-time homeowner in 2017 and, according to the White House, he’s planning to invest his tax break money into his daughters’ education. Adams’ boss and factory owner, Steve Staub, will also be in attendance.

Other guests saved lives during the recent natural disasters that have ravaged the United States — David Dahlberg rescued 62 people during the California wildfires last July, and Ashlee Leppert is responsible for saving dozens of lives in the recent hurricane season.

In keeping with the president’s pro-military ideology, The White House will also bring veteran Staff Sergeant Justin Peck and veteran activist Preston Sharp.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan says he’s excited to hear President Trump’s State of the Union address tonight: “Honestly, the state of the union is looking up” https://t.co/5GRlR9LUwr pic.twitter.com/CNUmAV4gSI — CNN (@CNN) January 30, 2018

Presidents usually bring guests whose presence will highlight their policy agendas. In 2016, Obama brought three spectators who were affected by his signature health care bill. He also invited a number of immigrants and public officials who influenced criminal justice reform.

The 15 people joining Melania in her box won’t be the only guests with stories intended to make an impact at the State of the Union; several lawmakers are bringing their own visitors. Rep. Ann McLane Kuster (D-NH) will be joined by sexual assault survivor Chessy Prout. Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.), who was tapped to deliver the Democrats’ rebuttal, will be joined by transgender soldier, Staff Sgt. Patricia King. Perhaps the most notable guest is San Juan Mayor Carmen Julin Cruz, who was invited by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.). Both Cruz and Gillibrand have been attacked by Trump on Twitter.